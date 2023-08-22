BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D) officially announced her campaign for Congress in California’s 22nd Congressional District.

17 News reported last month that Hurtado registered a “statement of candidacy” with Federal Election Commission.

However, she initially said she was exploring the idea of running. The Senator officially announced her candidacy through a press release Tuesday morning.

As the proud daughter of immigrant parents and someone who grew up in the Valley, I am very excited to announce my campaign for Congress. I want to continue working to make meaningful change to improve our Valley communities.

Melissa Hurtado

She is challenging the seat currently held by Hanford Congressman David Valadao (R) and fellow Democrat Rudy Salas.

Hurtado is youngest woman ever elected to the California State Senate where she is currently serving her second term and was first elected in 2018.

Before becoming State Senator, she previously worked as a healthcare advocate.