BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wards 3 and 7 are facing a battle with multiple challengers in the city council elections. However, that is a different story for Ward 4 or Ward 1, with each candidate running unopposed.

Ward 4, led by Councilmember Bob Smith for 10 years, is the city’s most northwestern ward. Smith is 68 years old and has lived in Bakersfield and the ward for over 35 years. One of his biggest priorities is addressing quality of life and he says he has taken action to help those concerns.

“I was one of the few councilmembers that was out front of Measure N, which now gives us the resources to hire more police, to address the homeless problem, to help clean up the streets, and invest in our parks and pedestrian bike facilities,” Smith said.

Ward 1, led by Eric Arias since 2020, encompasses southeast Bakersfield and includes the culturally diverse communities of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. corridor, Casa Loma Drive, Southgate and parts of Greenfield. Arias was born and raised in Bakersfield and served as a field staffer for County Supervisor Leticia Perez and State Assemblyman Rudy Salas and as a council member prioritizing the challenges facing hard-working families in Ward One. A priority he hopes to continue to tackle in his next term.

“We just received a five million dollar grant from the state of California to actually talk and do some deep processing and planning about how we are going to sustain a changing economic landscape, and so we’ve got some tools and resources there, this upcoming Wednesday we’re going to have the opportunity to vote on a project to pass EIR, it’s an environmental impact report, that’s going to bring more than 2,000 jobs to the city of Bakersfield residents,” Arias said.

Jobs are not the only concern for city residents, so is crime, as increasing crime rates continue to spread across Bakersfield. However, to address crime, Smith shares it starts with the police.

“Number one you need more police on the street, as a deterrent, but you also need police on the street to create the feeling of the community that there is a police presence,” Smith said.

Crime is a growing problem in Ward 1 and Arias claims that Measure N, passed in 2018, brought more police, but police response times still could be improved.

“We’ve hired 80 additional officers since it passed in 2018, yet we understand that response times are just as bad or at the same levels as they were in 2018, and so we’ve got to take a hard look and be very strategic and focused on how we are going to address that,” Arias said.

Arias also shares that working together is the best way to address crime.

“It is a city-wide problem, but we face unique challenges in Southeast Bakersfield, in certain parts of the old ward one but also certainly in the new ward one, we see some of the highest crime rates throughout the entire city, I charge the Bakersfield police department and the city council working with community partners to come together to continue to do the good work that they are doing,” Arias said.

Another big issue in Ward one is street-lighting, something Arias plans to address in his next term.

“We are going to continue to push and push and push because we know that especially in communities like Southeast Bakersfield and East Bakersfield, we need additional streetlights. It’s a matter of safety, it’s not just a matter of visibility, it’s about making sure that everyone can see on the road whether they’re walking, biking or using an auto vehicle,” Arias said.

Looking into the next term, Smith plans to continue his work on adding bike paths and improving parks, paths, and other areas with another goal also to improve the sustainability of city water resources.

“The city needs water in the river. It’s a quality-of-life amenity. The city is a completely different city if it’s a dusty dry riverbed or if it’s a water running through it and kids are playing in it, and people are having fun in it,” Smith said.

Heading toward election day, both candidates are excited to continue the work.

“I’m passionate about the city of Bakersfield. I invest my own money, we’re building stuff downtown, my family and myself, I have a long history of working for the city in a lot of different ways, and I hope to continue that for a while,” Smith said.

“They are being heard, the southeast is on the rise, we continue to make significant investments year after year, but I am right there with you,” Arias said.

Though both candidates are unopposed, you can cast your vote until the election deadline in their respective wards.