BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — November elections are a little less than three weeks away and local elections are at the forefront.

Ward three is sparking conversation this election season after incumbent Ken Weir, who has represented the Ward since 2006, was challenged by local businessman Boyd Binninger and retired electrician Lonnie Daddow.

Ward three encompasses Northeast Bakersfield, Westchester and the 34th Street Corridor. The Ward comprises over 54,000 residents and over 35,900 registered voters, including 15,339 Republicans and 11,222 Democrats.

The biggest issues are crime and homelessness. Ward three has high rates of both.

Weir is running for the fifth time and says he has a plan to address both issues if re-elected.

“I gave the city manager an open plate, a blank slate, and I will meet with him shortly, and we’ll talk about it, but it will all be addressed at the October 19th meeting, we’ll get our first look at it,” said Weir.

Weir is 68 years old, a conservative Republican, born in the Midwest. He moved to Bakersfield 40 years ago and was Bakersfield City School District Board Member from 1992 to 2006.

Weir says tackling the issues Ward three faces takes the kind of experience he gained on the school board and the council.

“I have experience, for thirty years, being in an elected position. I believe I thrived in those positions. I think I’ve done well; I’ve contributed to the function and efficiency of the organizations, I’ve saved the city millions of dollars, and I don’t think there’s another opponent that’s going to come in that will be able to measure up to those tasks and accomplishments,” said Weir.

His challenger, Boyd Binninger, believes the opposite. He has no elected experience but is a 66-year-old born and raised Bakersfield resident with 25 years working in commercial real estate.

Binninger is involved in local charities, such as serving as a board member for Flood Ministries, a nonprofit that provides outreach for the local homeless. Which he says gave him insight into the increasing problem of homelessness in Ward three.

“I think sometimes when you have a position for a long time, you seem to get a little jaded, and I feel, and the people I’ve talked to just feel like we’ve been neglected on the East Side,” said Binninger.

The third candidate is also a first-time candidate. 78-year-old retired electrician, Lonnie Daddow, says he is taking a personal approach to campaigning. “I talked to people in my Ward. I asked them if they had any concerns for anything about anything, and I got quite a few concerns,” said Daddow.

Daddow was born in Utah, has lived in Bakersfield for more than 15 years and says he understands what this Ward needs.

“Security…I was up there for five days, I never saw a police car, I was there in the morning, in the evenings, and I never saw a patrol car,” said Daddow.

All agree their priorities are crime and homelessness, but Binninger says Ward three can’t wait any longer.

“I won’t bring up the address because all you have to do is drive by and see it. It’s always got homeless people in front of it, and I realize these people are homeless for a reason, but still, we just need to make sure that they are not interfering with the growth and our neighborhoods,” said Binninger.

Another priority for each candidate is making Ward three more family-friendly. One change to make that happen for Weir is the creation of City Lights, a new mall that will take the place of the former East Hills Mall.

“It’s going to be a great attraction to the Northeast and a great addition because we don’t have a lot of shopping and restaurants out there. It is definitely needed,” said Weir.

One thing each of these candidates could say to those who reside in Ward three:

“There are lots of things that I’d like to do, there are lots of things that I have done, and I wish to continue that process,” said Weir.

“We’ve seen things taking place Downtown, the West Side, fortunately down in the Southeast and Southwest, but we really haven’t seen a lot of that coming back to East Bakersfield, so that’s the difference I think I could make,” said Binninger.

“I think that a person like myself who is not government, I’m a man that lives in the street that worked for a living, and sees all the stuff that’s happening, and wants to change everything for the better, I think I’m probably more diversified in my job than a politician is in his job, and I think you should vote for me for that reason,” said Daddow.