FILE – A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ward 7 encompasses the southern end of Bakersfield, sandwiched between Wards 1 and 5, and is an open seat this year’s election cycle after the announcement that Councilman Chris Parlier would not seek reelection.

Instead, Parlier leaves it to three candidates to vie for his seat: Manpreet Kaur, Tim Collins, and Raj Gill.

Gill was born in India and came to the U.S. in 1986. He is a 60-year-old business owner and has lived in Bakersfield for over 20 years. Gill said his connection to people in his community drove him to run.

“In Ward number Seven, most people are working people and they have the same problems they are facing not in the same field maybe a different field but same problems,” said Gill.

A lifelong Bakersfield resident, Tim Collins is full-time teacher with the Kern High school district and board member for the Kern County Farm Bureau.

“I have the energy at this young age to devote to the city, to get to know a lot of people, to know their wants and needs and desires, and make sure we keep the city on a good path where we really have a good future because it’s going to be my future too and the future of my students and everybody else in Bakersfield,” said Collins.

Collins, 28, and with crime and homelessness becoming a big issue in the seventh ward, he said that public safety is the first on his list.

“Bakersfield has higher crime than most places in California, that’s really unacceptable. The homeless problem here is just getting worse and worse, we’ve been putting more money into the police department, but things aren’t getting better,” Collins said.

Collins hopes if elected, he can change that.

“I have a lot of friends that are involved in law enforcement, and I’ve talked with the police chief, and the sheriff, and the DA, figuring out what do we actually need to do. A lot of people want to talk about that, but I really want to make the city a safer and better place to live,” Collins said.

Collins’ endorsements include Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Assemblyman Vince Fong.

For Manpreet Kaur, this is the moment she has prepared for all her life.

“I always had a desire to come back and serve the community and I’m hoping to serve the city in a bigger way with being on the Bakersfield City Council, said Kaur.

Kaur is a 29-year-old director of development and founder of Ker County’s Jakara Movement, a grassroots community-building organization. She was born and raised in Bakersfield, living in the seventh ward all her life. She shares that her knowledge of the ward will help her lead.

“I have grown up on different parts of this ward, I understand the different areas and the needs cause my own family has lived in those neighborhoods, I’ve attended those schools, I’ve rode my bike through those same neighborhoods, I can see how our city has grown and the direction we’re going,” Kaur said.

Kaur is also has two master’s degrees in city planning and public policy. She said that has given her insight into how to tackle the needs of this community.

“Most of the things that city council does, and the city council addresses, I’ve studied in my city planning program or my public policy program and having that educational background is one of my strong suits,” Kaur said.

Kaur is endorsed by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Assembly member Rudy Salas, and City Council members Andrae Gonzales, Eric Arias, and Bob Smith. Kaur said that the endorsements only emphasize her plan as a council member.

“With that, it’s that validation that this is a candidate that will stand up for the different diverse needs of our city and be effective. That’s how I would like to be, an effective candidate in communicating those needs of our city and championing them much harder,” said Kaur.

However, Gill said all he needs is his door-to-door approach connecting with voters, something he hopes to keep if elected.

“I assure them when they need me, day or night, 24 hours, they can call me, or they can come to my home, and I will try my best to solve their problems,” said Gill.

Looking toward election day, each candidate is optimistic.

“I am from the public and I want to be a voice for those people’s voice who voice is never heard. Nobody, no contractors, no big corporations, and no big people behind me, I am very simple so only the public behind me, so I want to be a voice for the public,” Gill said.

“I’m optimistic about the future here, so I’m looking forward to being able to do that on the council, I think this is a very important race on which way the council ends up turning, and I want to keep it going the right direction,” Collins said.

“Having the educational skills, having built community relationships, having the confirmation and validation of the endorsements that I’ve received so far, I think is really what I am highlighting and championing and showing that this is the right move and that this is the right candidate for residents to also select when they’re voting in November,” Kaur said.

Each Ward 7 candidate will be on your ballot on Nov. 8.