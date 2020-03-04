Medical marijuana ballot measures facing rejection in early voting results

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballot initiatives regarding medical marijuana were being rejected by voters with nearly half the precincts reporting.

Measure D received 60.26 “no” votes while Measure E had 57.97 percent of “no” votes, according to early results showing 299 of 657 precincts reporting.

Measure D would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate without conditional use permits in the county. The county would be allowed to levy a 3.75 percent special business tax for every $1,000 of gross income.

It would allow dispensaries that operated before 2018 to reopen, relocate and expand in an unincorporated area subject to state licensing requirements and a requirement to be 1,000 feet away from legal medicinal shops and schools.

Measure E would allow and regulate medicinal cannabis in unincorporated areas subject to a conditional use permit after a public hearing, state licensing requirements and a requirement to be 1,000 feet from legal medicinal shops, schools, public parks, youth centers, libraries, churches, city limits and 350 feet from any residence.

The measure would levy a 3.5 percent general purpose business tax for every $1,000 of gross income.