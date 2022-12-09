BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Measure L, which changes how local police and fire department chiefs are chosen, has passed in Kern County.

The ballot measure passed with 52.4 percent of the vote.

Under the old charter, chiefs must come from within departments. Measure L changed that.

The measure presents an opportunity for the city’s growth and encouragement of outside, fresh thinking that could bring change. It also leaves internal candidates who know the city to compete with candidates who apply from outside the department.