BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mid-term elections are less than three weeks away and you will see Measure J when you vote for this election.

Measure J proposes to limit the time people can serve on the Kern County Board of Supervisors to two four-year terms. Volunteers collected over 20,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot, Alicia Aleman said, without the limit, members of the board are not held accountable.

“Currently, you have people who have been on the Board of Supervisors for many years, they’ve made a career out of this. This gives a limit, and you have new and potential leaders who are coming in with fresher ideas to give the community the opportunity to see the changes that they’re asking for,” Aleman said.

Aleman shares that the measure helps voters likely keep the same members in office.

“It is easy to say just vote them out, but when you remember the name, and you see it on the ballot, you’re more likely to vote for the person that you recognize the name for,” Aleman said.

The five current board members are Phillip Peters, 1st District, elected in 2020; David Couch, 4th District, elected in 2012 and Leticia Perez, 5th District, elected in 2012.

Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard was elected in 2006 and is completing his fourth four-year term and is not seeking reelection.

Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who won his reelection bid in the June primary, will be sworn in for his fourth four-year term.

Yet, when presented with the measure, the Kern County Board of Supervisors decided not to approve a ballot measure for voters detailing term limits in July.

Leaving it to a citizen-led effort that got it placed on ballots this November, Aleman being a part of that effort, said she is hopeful for the measure’s outcome.

“For us, we’re excited about the changes, the potential, what it means, I think we’re ready for those changes to happen and just the fact that we were able to collect all of those signatures i think the community is ready too,” Aleman said.

If more than a majority of voters pass Measure J, the proposed two-term limit will take effect for terms that begin after the November election.