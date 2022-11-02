MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Voters in McFarland will decide on Measure O and determine if commercial cannabis companies can open in the city.

McFarland City Manager Kenneth Williams says their community of about 14,000 is facing financial hardships and Measure O, along with Measure M — McFarland’s one cent tax increase — will give the city prolonged financial stability.

“Measure O is basically a cannabis tax, so in the event if we do have cannabis coming into the community it’s another revenue stream for us. In the event they do, then we’ll be able to tax that and it’ll be on a tax base for us to recieve consistent revenue coming into the city,” Williams said.

McFarland city leaders say they’ve already been approached by cannabis companies interested in opening businesses in the city.