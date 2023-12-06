BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin McCarthy’s resignation did not come as a surprise on Capitol Hill. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee — who was once friends with McCarthy — now says McCarthy has been “spiraling downward.”

Burchett, one of the eight Republicans who voted remove McCarthy as Speaker, said rumors in Washington long predicted McCarthy would leave office before Christmas.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that he won’t. I mean, he’ll end up being a lobbyist,” Burchett said.

McCarthy’s dissatisfaction with the division across the aisle and within his own party and Congress may have begun years ago, but frustration seemed to have grown rapidly this year since his historic battle to win the Speakership in January.

The January Speaker vote took an unprecedented 15 votes that revealed lots of Republican against Republican animosity.

McCarthy had to make compromises with extremists in his own party who never let him forget that he owed his Speakership to them.

It started even before voting was over. On the 14th round, McCarthy confronted Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead of voting for McCarthy, Gaetz voted “present” — the equivalent of abstaining — depriving McCarthy of the majority he needed. It was a tense confrontation in front of cameras.

It got worse from there and peaked nine months later as McCarthy fought to keep the Speaker’s gavel, which he ultimately lost after a motion to vacate was brought forward by Gaetz.

“You all know Matt Gaetz. You know it was personal,” McCarthy said at the time.

Gaetz said McCarthy lost trust from both sides of the aisle.

“Mr. Former Speaker, thoughts and prayers as you’re going through all of your stages of grief here. At the end of the day, we all expect Kevin McCarthy to go back and return to the people he’s always represented in Congress. On K Street, of course, not in Bakersfield. I don’t think you’ll see him walking the streets of Bakersfield anytime soon,” he said.

When asked if he had screamed at Gaetz during a closed door meeting, McCarthy didn’t deny it.

“I was at the mic and I was speaking and Matt Gaetz tried to interrupt and so I told him to sit down and he sat down,” McCarthy said. “The whole country I think would scream at Matt Gaetz right now.”

South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace — elected with McCarthy’s help — also accused him of dishonesty.

“The House was going to be in chaos if this did not happen. I am looking for a speaker who will tell the truth to the American people, who will be honest and trustworthy with Congress, with both parties,” Mace said.

Dishonesty, combined with McCarthy going back on his words, often caused confusion and alarm, regardless of party.

In September, McCarthy said only a floor vote could produce an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. But not even two weeks later, McCarthy unilaterally launched an impeachment inquiry, an insufficient effort to quell the dissatisfaction of far-right members of his faction.

In mid-November, McCarthy was accused of elbowing Burchett as the two passed each other in a hallway. Gaetz, who did not witness the interaction, was quick to file an ethics complaint.

Many GOP lawmakers took issue with McCarthy’s failure to deliver on conservative spending cuts and inability to pass single-subject appropriations bills among other promises.

Frustration on both sides grew in May, when McCarthy worked with Democrats to resolve an impasse over the national debt ceiling. Far-right Republicans opposed any cooperation with Democrats, showing no respect for McCarthy’s long-praised efforts as a consensus builder.

In late-September, when McCarthy concluded cooperation was the only way to prevent a government shutdown, it was the final straw for the far-right within his party, who ousted him as Speaker.

“Keeping the government was the right decision, and I’d make it again each and every day,” McCarthy said.