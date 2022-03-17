BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county voters can make informed decisions.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) sat down with 17 News to talk about his candidacy, including leading the GOP in the U.S. House and the Republican party’s platform for the 2022 midterm election.

We will have an in-depth look at McCarthy and the other candidates in the race for newly-drawn 20th congressional district next week. Here is a preview of the conversation.

Republican Party’s Platform for the Midterm

As the highest-ranking Republican in the House, McCarthy has significant sway over the issues and legislation the party will run on this November.

In the Senate, some GOP members have expressed different approaches to the election. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) for instance, released a detailed 11-point agenda for this year’s midterm.

On the other hand, the leader of Republicans in the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), has mentioned general issues he believes the party should focus on, but has not laid out a specific legislative agenda.

McConnell has expressed the GOP should be running on a referendum of Democrat policies, rather than their own pro-active agenda.

“I have a disagreement with Mitch McConnell on that, I think elections should be about issues,” McCarthy told 17 News.

McCarthy mentioned some policies he has helped the party roll out, including The Parents Bill of Rights and a secure border to stop fentanyl coming in.

“Later this month, we’ll be down in Florida at a retreat with all of our members and we are finalizing what we’re coming up with,” he said.

Leading the GOP in the House

As House Minority Leader, McCarthy is tasked with leading the entire GOP in the House — often being required to balance moderate members and those further to the right.

Two House Republicans and outspoken members of the very conservative Freedom Caucus, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), were removed from their House committee assignments last year by Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

Recently, the pair participated in an event organized by white nationalist activist Nicholas Fuentes. McCarthy said their participation was unacceptable, adding the organization espouses beliefs that have no place in the Republican party. McCarthy said if he is chosen as Speaker in 2023, he will allow Greene and Gosar to “earn” back their committee assignments.

“There is no place for a member to associate with Nick Fuentes … they said they will never associate with him again,” McCarthy said. “They have a right to be able to earn a right and we’ll see that in the next Congress if they have earned it,”

McCarthy is set to hold a press conference at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. PST. It will be livestreamed on his website.