McCarthy challenger Kim Mangone says helping small businesses and dealing with homelessness among her top issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kim Mangone, who is challenging Congressman Kevin McCarthy in California’s 23rd District, spoke with 17 News’ Eytan Wallace about why she’s running and what she would do if elected.

“I really know what people are going through in my district, and I’m looking around and I’m seeing high unemployment, I’m seeing people that just need health care and jobs and there’s so many people in need right now, and I believe I can go to Congress and help them,” Mangone said.

The Air Force veteran and systems engineer said her top issues are helping small businesses, making sure Social Security is secure and dealing with increasing homelessness.

17 News interviewed McCarthy earlier this month.