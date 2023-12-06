BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy has resigned from Congress, ending a public service career that took him to the highest levels of government but collapsed in chaos on Capitol Hill.

McCarthy made the announcement this morning in an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of the year to serve America in new ways,” he wrote, but he did not specify what that might be.

“I know my work is only getting started,” he said.

He said the resignation would be effective at the end of this year.

Just 11 months ago, he reached the pinnacle of his ambition with his election as Speaker of the House, second line to the presidency and principal architect of Congressional policy.

In October, in an unprecedented move, far right members of his own party orchestrated his removal from the speakership.

The 58-year-old McCarthy, born and raised in Bakersfield, represented his hometown in Congress since 2007.

Deputy whip, majority whip, majority leader, speaker.

McCarthy has been in Republican leadership almost his entire tenure in the House.

But since he was ousted as speaker, his importance has disappeared.

He’s just another Congressman, one of 435 members of an increasingly ineffective body.

His resignation from Congress has widespread implications, both local and national.

KGET and kget.com will have team coverage throughout the day today.