BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Marisa Wood announced she will challenge House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the race for California’s 20th Congressional District.

Wood, a public school teacher, mother and grandmother, says she plans to bring positive change to the district.

Her goals for the area focus on several issues, from healthcare accessibility to economic opportunities.

Wood said fostering a community where every voice is heard is vital to success, and she intends to listen to the community about their concerns and aspirations.

Wood ran against McCarthy in 2022. In that race, McCarthy won re-election with 67.2% of the vote.