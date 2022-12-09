City Council Ward 7 candidates (left to right) Manpreet Kaur, Tim Collins and Raj Gill.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Manpreet Kaur won the three-way race for City Council’s Ward 7, filling the vacancy left after former Councilman Chris Parlier decided not to seek re-election.

Kaur won with 53.80 percent of the vote.

Kaur is a 29-year-old director of development and founder of Ker County’s Jakara Movement, a grassroots community-building organization. She was born and raised in Bakersfield, living in the seventh ward all her life.

Collins is a full-time teacher with the Kern High School District and board member for the Kern County Farm Bureau and a lifelong Bakersfield resident.

Gill was born in India and came to the U.S. in 1986. He is a 60-year-old business owner and has lived in Bakersfield for over 20 years.

Ward 7 encompasses the southern end of Bakersfield, sandwiched between Wards 1 and 5.