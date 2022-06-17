BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Manpreet Kaur, a local community organizer, announced her intent to launch a campaign for Ward 7 on the Bakersfield City Council.

The announcement comes months ahead of the November general election. The Ward 7 seat is currently held by Councilman Chris Parlier.

Kaur started the Bakersfield chapter of the Jakara Movement, an organization working to empower

and educate Punjabi Sikhs. The group was closely involved in the city’s redistricting process this spring and new boundaries unite the Sikh community in Ward 7.

The general election is November 8.