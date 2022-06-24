BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District 3 supervisor candidate Louis Gill (D) announced his concession of the race to opponents Jeff Flores (R) and Brian Smith (R)

Gill said in a statement that as votes continue to be counted, it is unlikely he will advance.

“This was not the outcome we wanted, but I am proud of the campaign we ran,” Gill said.

“This has been an invaluable experience and has laid bare the truth that we must increase voter participation otherwise too few people decide our future,” Gill said. “During this campaign, I heard from so many taxpayers who are not being served by the status quo in county government. There are very important issues that will be decided in November including Term Limits. Change only happens with participation and we will be a part of that fight.”

He went on to thank his supporters.

Flores and Smith will advance to the runoff for the seat in November.

Flores is a registered Republican and is currently a member of the Kern High School District Board of Trustees and has been on retiring 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard’s chief of staff since 2010.

Flores said his top campaign issue is the local economy and protecting jobs in Kern County.

Smith is a retired California Highway Patrol Police Chief. During his campaign, he ran on issues such as fighting crime, defending agriculture and oil and protecting the second amendment right.

After redistricting for the Kern County Board of Supervisors, the 3rd District now covers much of northeast and north Bakersfield, Oildale and a portion of west and southwest Bakersfield.