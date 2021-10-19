Louis Gill announces candidacy for Congress and unseat Rep. Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill, the former CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Alliance Against Family Violence, has announced his candidacy to represent California’s 23rd Congressional District and unseat Kevin McCarthy.

Gill joins several other Democratic candidates vying for McCarthy’s seat in 2022. Like other candidates who have come before him to take on Rep. McCarthy, Gill says it’s time for McCarthy to go.

“Public office should be about service, leaders in public office … when those tough times come, when those difficult choices come, we always want to see them make a choice for the greater good, for those who put them in office. Not out of self-interest,” Gill told 17’s Jim Scott in an exclusive interview.

“When those hard times come and people choose for self, well it reveals. Unfortunately our Congressman has demonstrated more than once that that’s the choice he will make.”

Gill joins two other Democratic candidates in the race against McCarthy including actor Bruno Amato who declared his intentions back in February, and Marisa Wood, a local junior high school teacher who announced her candidacy in June.

Gill, 52, is making his first run at elected office. He says it wasn’t a decision he took lightly, understanding the race affects his whole family.

“After a great deal of reflection, I am certain that this is next step for me and this is how i am supposed to serve,” he said.

For the last 21 years, Gill had been the CEO of Bethany Services, operator of The Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

Gill is a native of Porterville and has a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State and a masters degree from the University of San Francisco.