Local GOP gears up for Republican National Convention

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The GOP officially launched the Republican National Convention Monday, nominating President Donald Trump for reelection.

Kern County’s very own Ingrid Lake is among those involved with this year’s convention.

“I’m really hoping people will take a look at the bigger presidency, and not just judge by how the last few months have been,” Lake, president of the Bakersfield Republican Women Federated, said.

She is a virtual alternate delegate at this year’s convention. The trump campaign selected her to be on stand-by in case a voting delegate from the 23rd Congressional District is unable to attend and vote.

As Election Day approaches, Lake said she hopes voters take into account the president’s term, including the period before Covid-19 hit.

“If you really take a look at what happened the previous three years before that (Covid-19), he was doing more to create jobs and improve the economy to really make it better than what we had seen in a while.”

Lake said she’s most looking forward to hearing from the reverend Franklin Graham, First Lady Melania Trump, and Bakersfield’s very own Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).

“It’s wonderful that we have representation at that level from Bakersfield, not just Kern county, but Bakersfield,” Lake said. “So I’m very confident Kevin McCarthy’s speech will be motivational, uplifting, and positive.”

McCarthy and Pres. Trump are expected to speak on Thursday.