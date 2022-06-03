BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local Republican political leaders appeared on a Democratic flyer sent out to voters and it was believed to be a tactic to confuse voters before the Primary Election.

The flyer showed past Democratic presidents, such as Barack Obama, Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy and read “Vote Democratic!”

Well known Republican candidates, such as Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Assessor Todd Reeves and Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores were also on the flyer.

The Western Pacific Research firm represents the candidates.

The legal disclaimer for the mailer shows that the Republican candidates paid for it and approved the mailed-out flyer.

Cathy Abernathy, President at Western Pacific Research, stated candidates pay to be on the mailing list to reach Democratic voters.

Abernathy stated, the firm provides the candidates’ photos, names, and a text. Then the Democratic Voters Choice prepares the mailer and sends it out.

“There is no connection between our candidates and other candidates or messages on that flyer,” said Abernathy.