BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Here is a list of local debates scheduled to happen before the Midterm Elections on Nov. 8.

Sept. 29: Jeff Flores vs. Brian Smith, 3rd District Kern County Board of Supervisors

Oct. 12: Rudy Salas vs. David Valadao, 22nd Congressional District

Oct. 18: Melissa Hurtado vs. David Shepard, 16th State Senate District

Oct. 26: Kevin McCarthy vs. Marissa Wood, 20th Congressional District

Oct. 27: Jasmeet Bains vs. Leticia Perez, 35th Assembly District

Nov. 3: Manpreet Kaur vs. Raj Gill vs. Tim Collins, Bakersfield City Council Ward 7

All debates begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on air and streaming on KGET.com.

The debate dates, times and guests are subject to change.