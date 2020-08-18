Local Democratic delegate expresses optimism ahead of national convention

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Democrats are gearing up for the nation’s first virtual nominating convention.

Conventions in past years included thousands of speakers and balloons. But starting Monday at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, the 2020 Democratic National Convention will convene without any of that; it will be 100 percent virtual.

“I think everybody is excited to see how this is going to go and how this is going to look like,” said Jesse Aguilar, a Democratic Party delegate representing the 23rd Congressional District. A pledged Biden delegate, he is committed to voting Biden for the nomination.

The Tehachapi High School alumnus said this convention is expected to be very different than the one he attended four years ago.

“Now going virtual, it’s going to be different,” he said. “You don’t have the comradery, so that will be missing, the audience response will be missing from the speeches, which energized the speeches. So it definitely is different.”

Still, he believes this convention will energize a party he argued already is excited about Biden’s running mate.

“The pick of Kamala Harris as his vice president — that in itself energized [the party…] That energy level has continued over the weekend.”

In what appeared to be a split among local Democrats, biden lost Kern County to Bernie Sanders by more than 6,000 votes during the March 3rd primary. Still, Aguilar and other Democrats including those at Monday’s monthly Kern River Valley Democratic Club meeting, said they are excited about what’s to come.

“We need some honest representation,” said Marie Hentges, a member of the club. “We need good leadership. Vote blue in November,” she concluded.

*In anticipation of the Republican National Convention next week, 17 News will speak with local GOP delegates before that convention.