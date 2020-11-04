LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 25

Proposition 25 would uphold the bill that eliminated the cash bail system.

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 25 would uphold Senate Bill SB10. That bill eliminated the cash bail system. Instead, a criminal suspect is assessed as to their risk of failing to appear in court. Those deemed low risk are released from jail. Those deemed a medium risk can be either released or detained depending on local rules, and those deemed high risk remain in jail with a chance to ask a judge for their release.

A YES vote would eliminate the cash bail system in exchange for risk assessment. A NO vote would keep the cash bail system in place.

Supporters say it replaces money bail with a fairer and safer process and ends “blatant discrimination.”

Opponents say the new system is discriminatory and would cost taxpayers millions of dollars per year.