LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 25

Your Local Elections

Proposition 25 would uphold the bill that eliminated the cash bail system.

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 25 would uphold Senate Bill SB10. That bill eliminated the cash bail system. Instead, a criminal suspect is assessed as to their risk of failing to appear in court. Those deemed low risk are released from jail. Those deemed a medium risk can be either released or detained depending on local rules, and those deemed high risk remain in jail with a chance to ask a judge for their release.

YES vote would eliminate the cash bail system in exchange for risk assessment.

NO vote would keep the cash bail system in place.

Supporters say it replaces money bail with a fairer and safer process and ends “blatant discrimination.”
Opponents say the new system is discriminatory and would cost taxpayers millions of dollars per year.

