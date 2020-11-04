LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 23

Proposition 23 would make it mandatory for a doctor to be present while patients are being treated at California dialysis clinics.

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 23 would make it mandatory for a doctor to be present while patients are being treated at California dialysis clinics, and would require clinics to treat patients no matter their source of payment for care. Lawmakers expect this to increase government costs by tens of millions of dollars every year.

A YES vote requires a doctor to be on-site while patients are being treated at dialysis clinics. A NO vote would not change laws requiring a doctor to be present at dialysis clinics.

Supporters say it combats poor hygiene in dialysis clinics, improves staffing, and stops discrimination based on patients’ insurance.

Opponents say it will force many community dialysis clinics to shut down and would increase health care costs.