LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 21

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 21 allows local governments to limit the amounts that landlords charge for leasing residences more than fifteen years old. This would not apply to landlords who own no more than two homes. Lawmakers say this could cost state and local government somewhere in the high tens of millions of dollars per year over time.

A YES vote allows cities and counties to enact more kinds of rent control to more properties. A NO vote maintains the current limits on rent control.

Supporters say elected leaders; affordable housing providers; and senior, veteran, and homeless advocates agree it will prevent homelessness.

Opponents say it will make the housing crisis worse by undermining the strongest statewide rent control law in the country.