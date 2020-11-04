LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 19

Proposition 19 would allow homeowners who are disabled, wildfire or disaster victims, or are over 55 years of age to transfer their property tax base to a replacement home.

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 19 would allow homeowners who are disabled, wildfire or disaster victims, or are over 55 years of age to transfer their property tax base to a replacement home even if it is to a more expensive home. The proposition would also require people who inherit homes but do not use them as a primary residence to pay property tax based on the current value of the home. Lawmakers expect local governments to gain tens of millions in revenue per year from proposition 19.

A YES vote would allow those who are over 55, are disabled or are a victim of a wildfire or disaster to save on property taxes and require inherited homes not used as primary residences to be taxed at current values. A NO vote would continue to limit tax savings to some homeowners over 55 years of age who meet other qualifications and would not alter the eligibility of inherited homes for tax savings.

Supporters say it limits taxes on seniors, disabled homeowners, and wildfire victims.

Opponents say it limits parents’ abilities to pass their homes on to their children.