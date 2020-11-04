LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 18

Proposition 18 would allow 17-year-olds to vote if they will turn 18 years old before the next general election.

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 18 would allow those who are 17 years of age to vote in primary and special elections if they will turn 18 years old before the next general election. This would cost taxpayers collectively anywhere from hundreds of thousands to a million dollars every two years.

A YES vote would allow 17-year-olds who would be 18 before the next general election to vote in primary and special elections. A NO vote would continue to prohibit 17-year-olds from voting until they turn 18.

Supporters say it allows first-time voters to participate in a full election cycle and would boost youth engagement in elections and help create more lifelong participants.

Opponents say that since laws prohibit 17-year-olds from smoking, drinking, and tanning due to their brains not being fully developed, the voting age should not be lowered.