LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 17

Proposition 17 would allow convicted felons to regain their right to vote while on parole.

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 17 would allow a person who has been convicted of a felony and served their prison term to regain their right to vote while on parole. Lawmakers expect this to cost taxpayers collectively in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for voter registration cards and systems.

A YES vote would allow convicted felons who have served prison terms to regain their right to vote while on parole. A NO vote continues to prohibit those on parole from voting.

Supporters say it would align California with other states and that reports indicate that those who have voting rights restored are less likely to commit future crimes.

Opponents say it would grant violent criminals the right to vote before paying their debt to society and denies justice to crime victims.