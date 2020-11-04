LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 16

Proposition 16 would change state law that prohibits the use of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin as it pertains to public employment, education, and contracting.

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 16 would change state law that prohibits the use of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin as it pertains to public employment, education, and contracting. This would allow state and local government, public universities, and other public entities to grant preferences based on those factors.

A YES vote would allow race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin to be used as factors in public employment, education, and contracting. A NO vote would prohibit the use of those factors in public employment, education, and contracting.

Supporters say it promotes diversity, fights wage discrimination, systemic racism, and opens up opportunities for people of color.

Opponents say it eliminates the prohibition on discrimination and preferential treatment based on race, sex, color ethnicity, or national origin.