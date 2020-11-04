LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 15

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 15 changes the way commercial properties are taxed. Currently, commercial properties are taxed based on the purchase price and adjusted for inflation every year. This proposition would tax properties based on current market value, increasing property taxes on commercial properties, and providing anywhere from $6.5 billion to $11.5 billion in new funding to local governments and schools. The change would not affect commercial agriculture properties.

A YES vote means commercial property owners will pay taxes based on current market value and not purchase price, raising their taxes and providing funds to local governments and schools. A NO vote maintains current property tax code on commercial properties and provides no additional funds.

Supporters call it a “fair and balanced reform” that would close property tax loopholes.

Opponents say it is a property tax increase that will raise the cost of living in the state.