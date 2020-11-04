Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Election Results begin 11/3 at 8pm
Election Coverage   •   Politics News
Election Results begin 11/3 at 8pm

LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 14

Your Local Elections

Proposition 14 would dedicate $5.5 billion to stem cell and other medical research of brain-related diseases.

Posted: / Updated:

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 14 would dedicate $5.5 billion to stem cell and other medical research of brain-related diseases, including training, building construction, and administrative costs. The funds, obtained through general obligation bonds, would be paid back by taxpayers over approximately 30 years at $260 million per year.

YES vote means the state government can sell bonds to pay for stem cell and other medical research at the price of about two hundred and sixty million taxpayer dollars per year for thirty years

NO vote means California’s government cannot sell bonds to fund the research.

Supporters say it will fund treatments and cures for life-threatening diseases.
Opponents say it will commit billions of dollars that the state cannot afford.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News