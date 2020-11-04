LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: 34th Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong is ahead by more than 20,000 votes over Democratic challenger Julie Solis, with roughly 50 percent of precincts reporting in the 34th Assembly District race.

“I am humbled and honored by the trust that Kern County residents have placed in me to represent them during this critical time for our state,” Fong said Tuesday night. “I never take this duty lightly. I will continue to be a strong voice for Kern County and our way of life. More than ever, we need voices of reason and common sense to bring more accountability to Sacramento and to take California in a new direction. I will continue to make that my motivation each and every day.”

Solis wasn’t ready to concede.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated, shared, and voted for me and my campaign!” she said. “This is not over yet. I’m proud to be a part of California’s 34th Assembly District.”

Solis said she would be outside the Kern County Elections Office at 1 p.m. Wednesday demanding every vote be counted.

Fong has held the seat since 2016 and once served as district director for Rep. Kevin McCarthy.