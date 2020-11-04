LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: 32nd Assembly District

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rudy Salas was leading challenger Todd Cotta for the the 32nd Assembly District seat, with 74.1 percent of precincts partially reporting.

Salas had 34,207 votes to 26,304 votes for Cotta.

Salas, a Democrat from Bakersfield, has served in the state Assembly since 2012 and previously served on the Bakersfield City Council. He currently serves on the following Assembly Committees: Veterans Affairs; Water, Parks & Wildlife; Governmental Organization; Agriculture; and is Chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee.

Cotta, a Hanford native and Republican, is a retired deputy sheriff, owner of King Gun Center Indoor Range and farmer who said he’ll fight to preserve the Central Valley’s agricultural heritage.

The 32nd Assembly District is composed of a portion of Bakersfield as well as Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Hanford, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and the communities of Armona, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.