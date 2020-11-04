LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: 23rd Congressional District

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Kevin McCarthy was leading challenger Kim Mangone with 75,315 votes to Mangone’s 63,749, with 42.2 percent of precincts partially reporting.

McCarthy, of Bakersfield, was first elected to Congress in 2006 and became Chief Deputy Whip, later serving as Majority Whip. In 2014, he was elected Republican Leader in the House.

Mangone, a U.S. Air Force veteran and systems engineer, said it’s time for a change in the district. She says she’ll bring her skills to Washington, D.C., to get solutions helping her constituents.

The district covers most of Kern and Tulare counties, and northeastern Los Angeles County. It includes the cities of Bakersfield, California City, Frazier Park, Kernville, Lake Isabella, Lancaster, Mojave, Porterville, Ridgecrest, Taft and Tehachapi.