LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: 21st Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rep. TJ Cox currently has a narrow lead over Republican challenger and former Congressman David Valadao for the 21st Congressional District.
Cox leads Valdao with 48,960 votes to 48,646 with 38% of votes reported.
Rep. Cox won election to Congress in 2018 during what was called a “blue wave” that swept Democrats into control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The race in 2018 was decided by only 862 votes.
Valadao was a three term incumbent before losing re-election in 2018.
The district includes parts of Bakersfield, Arvin to the south and extends north to Fresno County.