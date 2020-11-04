LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: 21st Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. TJ Cox holds narrow lead over challenger Valadao with 38% of votes reported

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rep. TJ Cox currently has a narrow lead over Republican challenger and former Congressman David Valadao for the 21st Congressional District.

Cox leads Valdao with 48,960 votes to 48,646 with 38% of votes reported.

Rep. Cox won election to Congress in 2018 during what was called a “blue wave” that swept Democrats into control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The race in 2018 was decided by only 862 votes.

Valadao was a three term incumbent before losing re-election in 2018.

The district includes parts of Bakersfield, Arvin to the south and extends north to Fresno County.