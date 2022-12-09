BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Mary Little won the race for trustee of Area 3 of the Kern County Board of education over Dena Murphy.

Little won with 50.81 percent of the vote.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, since serving the board Little has been a part of the Kern County Board of Education, which plays a role in local and state-related education initiatives.

Area 3 of the Kern County Board of Education includes five school districts: Bakersfield City School District, Standard Elementary School District, Linns Valley-Poso Flat Union School District Blake Elementary School District and Kernville Union Elementary School District.