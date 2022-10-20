BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some call it a culture war. Some, a politicized agenda.

Still others use the term “parental rights.”

Whatever the language, candidates for Kern’s school boards have found themselves on the front lines of one of the nation’s most heated debates: when, how, and if at all to educate students on issues concerning gender identity and sexual orientation. It’s part of a school board elections cycle more politicized and divided than any in recent memory, according to veteran candidates like Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board president Keith Wolaridge.

“Good people. Good hearts, are leaving, because of the partisanship and the politicization of our local school boards,” Wolaridge said.

Fights over inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender topics in the classroom are not particularly new, but after legislation seeking to restrict LGBTQ+ topics in schools grabbed national attention, some local school board candidates — many of whom are running for the first time — want Kern’s school districts to do the same.

“Teachers talking about that, pushing their agenda onto kids, is wrong,” Kern High School District trustee candidate Kathy Scrivner said. “School is not a place where your personal beliefs and ideologies need to be shared with kids.”

California law requires schools include the contributions of LGBT Californians and Americans in history and social study courses, although the state leaves the question of how to include those contributions up to districts that create their own curriculum.

Schools must also acknowledge same-sex relationships and diverse gender identities in sex education courses.

Parents can opt their child out of the latter, but some candidates want an expansion of that right.

“Obviously, it’s going to be taught to my kid, and I just feel that a parent should have the right to decide that,” Kern High School District trustee candidate Lillian Lopez said. “To say, okay, you can teach it in the school if you want, but give us parents the right to say, we’d like to opt out if that’s not what we believe in.”

As far as determining what is or is not to be included, Wolaridge says much of that is out of a school board’s hands.

“Certain issues towards sexuality, things of that nature, I am not going to trump a parent. It’s their child,” Wolaridge said. “However, I do have the responsibility of following the law. That’s every school board trustee’s responsibility.”

Still, longtime Bakersfield City School District trustee Pam Baugher disagrees with the notion that districts’ curricula are harmful to students.

“We as a school district are not trying to sexualize the students at all,” Baugher said. “We are trying to teach the children to be successful in life.”