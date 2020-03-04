Leticia Perez strong in early voting in bid to retain 5th District Supervisor seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leticia Perez is leading a packed field of candidates challenging her for 5th District Supervisor, early voting results show.

Perez, who has served as supervisor since 2013, received 58.34 percent with 48 of 104 precincts reporting.

She has said her role in appropriating grant funds for projects like the soon-to-be-completed South Bakersfield Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and neighboring Belle Terrace Park restoration plan demonstrate her commitment to the district.

David Abbasi, a businessman, entrepreneur and coordinator, received 13.20 percent.

Ricardo Herrera, a trustee on the Greenfield Union School District Board, got 10.81 percent, Ronnie Cruz, sales manager at Spanish-language newspaper El Popular received 10.12 percent and realtor Ben Valdez Jr. had 7.52 percent.