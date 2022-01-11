Leticia Perez announces run for California’s 35th State Assembly district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After supervisor Mike Maggard’s retirement announcement last week, Supervisor Leticia Perez had her own announcement Monday that could bring another big shake-up to the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

The 5th district Supervisor officially launched her campaign as a Democratic candidate for the 35th State Assembly District. It’s an announcement that has been months in the making.

“We follow the ‘Si Se Pude’ philosophy; the ‘get her done’ philosophy. Applied to the seemingly impossible, we as a team–nosotros–we took the the task of the impossible, have been overcoming and making miracles happen in Kern County,” Perez said.

Perez’s term on Kern’s Board of Supervisors ends in 2024. If she were to be elected to the Assembly, she would depart for Sacramento in 2023 leaving her seat vacant for a full year.

That would mean Governor Gavin Newsom could appoint someone to fill that position for a year.

The 35th State Assembly district is currently represented by Republican Jordan Cunningham. It encompasses Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and the surrounding communities.