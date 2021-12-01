Leticia Pérez endorses Louis Gill for Congress against Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Pérez announced her endorsement of Democratic challenger Louis Gill’s bid for California’s 23rd Congressional seat against incumbent Kevin McCarthy.

“When our leaders are wholeheartedly dedicated to the communities they serve, everyone wins,” Pérez said. Louis Gill has done just that, helping the vulnerable find safety and providing them with options for a better life in Kern County.”

Gill said he was humbled by Pérez’s endorsement.

“She knows very well about the struggles people in Kern County face and has selflessly prioritized policies that are in the best interest of her constituents,” Gill said.

Gill is running for the Democratic candidacy against Navy veteran and actor Bruno Amato.

MORE: Bruno Amato issues statement on McCarthy’s ‘ridiculous’ 8-hour rant

MORE: Louis Gill says Kevin McCarthy ‘flailed and failed’ during 8-hour rant

Gill announced his candidacy in October and Amato announced his candidacy in February.