BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy announced his resignation from Congress Wednesday morning and legislators are releasing statements in response.

California Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) released his statement acknowledging McCarthy’s sacrifices, commitment and leadership.

Fong’s statement is as follows:

Speaker Kevin McCarthy served the Central Valley, the State of California and our country with distinction, striving to make our community and nation better. Through our decades of friendship, I’ve seen his commitment and his sacrifice – always optimistic and unafraid of the hard work necessary to create more opportunities for all Americans. I am grateful to Kevin for his leadership, mentorship and dedication; and I look forward to seeing his continued service to the people of the Central Valley and our country. Fong

Congressman David Valadao (CA-22) released a statement thanking McCarthy.

Valadao’s statement is as follows:

Thank you to my friend Kevin McCarthy for his years of service to the Central Valley, the state of California, and our country. Over the years, we have had the opportunity to work together on several key issues that impact our neighboring districts in California’s Central Valley, including bringing more water to our communities and supporting the farmers who feed our nation. Under his leadership as Speaker of the House, the Republican majority passed legislation to secure the border, boost energy production, and cut wasteful spending. Being a member of Congress is equally demanding on our families, and I want to thank Kevin’s wife Judy, and his two kids Connor and Meghan, for their years of sacrifice and support. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to Kevin for his servant leadership, dedication to our troops, and commitment to delivering for the American people. His leadership and presence in the halls of Congress will be greatly missed. Valadao

California Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) released a statement tanking McCarthy and acknowledging his work.

Gallagher’s statement is as follows:

I am grateful to Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his years of dedicated service to our party, our state, and our nation. Speaker McCarthy has been a tireless champion for conservative values and a true advocate for California. Speaker McCarthy played a critical role in delivering a Republican House majority, and as Speaker he advanced our Republican principles despite a Democratic Senate and President. His work to boost California Republicans led to victories around the state, at every level of government. I would like to thank Speaker McCarthy for his leadership and wish him the best in whatever is next. Gallagher

17 New will continue to cover McCarthy’s resignation throughout the day.