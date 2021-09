FILE – In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder has filed a lawsuit Monday, July 19, 2021, challenging a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the state’s Sept. 14 recall election, saying he’s the target of political “shenanigans” by Sacramento Democrats. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News confirmed gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is set to make his second visit to Bakersfield on Thursday.

Elder will be in Downtown Bakersfield Thursday afternoon, details of when and where have not been confirmed by his campaign. Elder first visited Bakersfield in early August as part of a campaign fundraiser at the Seven Oaks Country Club.

We will update this story when more information is available.