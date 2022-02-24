BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Are you interested in politics? Are you registered to vote in Kern County?

17 News wants to hear from you!

We are looking for participants in our in-studio political forum where we will discuss the most pressing issues related to the upcoming primary election.

Republicans, Democrats, No Party Preference–we are looking for Kern voters across the political spectrum.

If you would like to join our on-camera conversation and share your thoughts, please email maddiegannon@kget.com or sheilasullivan@kget.com.