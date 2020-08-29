KGET Republican Political Analyst Cathy Abernathy invited to final night of RNC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime GOP political analyst Cathy Abernathy was invited to the White House to see the president’s acceptance speech in person.

Abernathy is president of Western Pacific Research an influential political firm whose clients include Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

17’s Washington bureau correspondent Kellie Meyer caught up with Abernathy to ask how she felt the night went.

“Outdoors at the White House at night I’ve never done that and I’ve been working back here many years ago for a long time so this is something that’s going to be really special,” she said.

“But it’s not just the color and the lights and the being at the White House, we have a president that it’s so important to reelect if you care about law and order and I think that’s critical right now and of course getting our economy turned back on.”

Abernathy said President Trump has done more problem solving in three and a half years than Joe Biden has in 47 years in Washington.