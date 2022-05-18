BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May 24, KGET will host a debate between the candidates for Kern County’s Second District Supervisor Seat at 7 p.m.

The candidates include incumbent Zack Scrivner, hospitality professional Kelly Carden and former police officer Peter Graff–all of whom have confirmed they will participate in the debate.

The second district includes portions of south and East Bakersfield along with the southern county including Taft and the Fort Tejon area, the mountains including the Tehachapi are and most of the Kern Desert.