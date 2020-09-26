KGET hosts Bakersfield City Council 1st Ward candidate debate Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Saturday, KGET hosts the first in a series of candidate debates heading to Election Day.

Bakersfield 1st Ward city council candidates Eric Arias and Gilberto De La Torre join 17’s Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace to field questions about the pressing issues facing Ward 1, an area which encompasses much of Southeast Bakersfield.

The debate airs Saturday night on KGET TV 17 following NBC Sports coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals. A replay airs Sunday at 11 a.m. on the CW channel 12.