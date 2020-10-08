KGET and Telemundo will host debate between two candidates running for mayor in Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The debate will be streamed live online at 7pm on Thursday, October 8. Olivia Trujillo is challenging Arvin’s incumbent mayor Jose Gurrola for his seat. 17 News’ Perla Shaheen and Telemundo’s Jose Gaspar will moderate the debate. They’ll ask questions the voters need answered with topics covering COVID-19, marijuana sales, and water contamination.

The first half hour will be in English and and the second half in Spanish. You can watch the first half hour live on KGET.com, and the second half on Telemundobakersfield.com.