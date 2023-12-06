BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now that he’s announced plans to resign by the end of this year, what does the future hold for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy?

One option for McCarthy — and perhaps the most lucrative — is to enter the world of lobbying.

If he were to go this route, and former colleagues believe he will, McCarthy could join forces with close friend, D.C. lobbyist and strategist Jeff Miller, who is a Tehachapi native.

The two met when Miller interned for the Kern County GOP and McCarthy worked for former Bakersfield Congressman Bill Thomas.

As McCarthy ascended through the ranks of Republican leadership, Miller was in close proximity.

Miller was vice finance chair for Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2016, and later became McCarthy’s political advisor when he was the House minority leader.

Jeff Miller is now known as the founder and CEO of Miller Strategies LLC, a D.C.-based government relations firm serving clients with great name recognition, such as Pacific Gas and Electric.

In the blurred lines between money and politics, it appears McCarthy and Miller have shared a successful professional alliance.

Businesses eager to get their priorities before Congress have flocked to Miller’s firm.

As POLITICO Influence reported, the firm took on eight new clients in late 2022, the same time frame McCarthy was gaining national prominence.

That year, Miller Strategies was on track to earn around $8 million in lobbying revenue.

Clients like PG&E and Occidental Petroleum Corporation have each donated nearly $100,000 to McCarthy’s campaign since he first ran for Congress.

Both Miller and McCarthy failed to respond to multiple requests for a statement or interview for this story.