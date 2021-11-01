Kevin McCarthy endorses David Valadao in wake of Trump’s recent statement: ‘2 down, 8 to go’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former President Donald Trump gloated Friday after Representative Adam Kinzinger announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. Kinzinger is the second House Republican to announce retirement plans since voting to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The former president released a statement through his leadership PAC, Save America, which simply reads “2 down, 8 to go!” apparently referencing the total of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him.

One of those House Republicans is Kern representative David Valadao.

In September, CNN reported fellow Kern Congressman Kevin McCarthy and his allies reached out to Trump to urge that he not get involved in the 2022 midterm primary election, in which Valadao will defend his seat.

Today, 17 News spoke with McCarthy about where he stood on Valadao in the wake of Valadao’s vote to impeach.

“I strongly support David Valadao,” McCarthy said. “David Valadao sits in a district that’s a very Democratic district. David Valadao sits on the appropriations committee. He works hard for the water to bring down to Kern County. He is a strong voice for Kern County.”

“We might not agree with somebody 100 percent of the time. But David Valadao agrees with his district, at least, close to that, where he works so hard for them,” he added.

Full interview:

Democratic candidate Rudy Salas plans to face off against Valadao in next year’s election.

Valadao narrowly won his seat last election, beating former Representative TJ Cox by less than 1 percentage point.