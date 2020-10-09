Kevin McCarthy discusses VP, presidential debates, coronavirus relief on 17 News

Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined 17 News at 5 to discuss Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate and the possibility of another aniticipated debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. He also discusses the latest in negotiations on a coronavirus relief bill.

Also, when asked about the president not fully committing to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose, McCarthy says, “Myself in my position, will guarantee that it’s a peaceful transfer.”

"Yes, there is no doubt whatsoever." – @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) when asked if Pres. @realDonaldTrump will commit to a peaceful transition of power if the president were to lose the election. pic.twitter.com/jYqJTDAFZN — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) October 9, 2020

On Friday, McCarthy’s opponent in the 23rd Congressional District race, Democrat Kim Mangone, will appear on 17 News at 5.