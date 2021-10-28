Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Election Coverage   •   Politics News
Click Here for Election Results

Kevin McCarthy challenger Louis Gill raises upwards of $100K in campaign

Your Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill, the Democratic challenger for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s seat to represent California’s 23rd Congressional District, has raised more than $100,000 in just over a week, according to a news release.

“The amount of support our campaign has received has been truly inspiring,” Gill said in the release. “I know that it will take a big coalition to bring about the change we need to address the problems holding back our communities. I am ready to get to work to bring people together.”

The fundraising deadline is Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News