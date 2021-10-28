Kevin McCarthy challenger Louis Gill raises upwards of $100K in campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill, the Democratic challenger for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s seat to represent California’s 23rd Congressional District, has raised more than $100,000 in just over a week, according to a news release.
“The amount of support our campaign has received has been truly inspiring,” Gill said in the release. “I know that it will take a big coalition to bring about the change we need to address the problems holding back our communities. I am ready to get to work to bring people together.”
The fundraising deadline is Dec. 31.